National Mathematics Day 2023: History, importance, wishes, quotes

Every year since 2012, December 22 has been celebrated as National Mathematics Day. The then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh honoured the birth anniversary of Ramanujan by designating this day as the National Mathematics Day. December 22 is celebrated to honour and cherish Ramanujan's contribution to mathematics.



Srinivasa Ramanujan, the genius Indian mathematician, was born on 22 December 1887, to a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family. This day is important for all mathematicians throughout the nation for many reasons.



Numerous mathematicians, including Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, Mahavira, Bhaskara II, Srinivasa Ramanujan, and others, have made significant contributions to the field since ancient times.



Srinivasa Ramanujan revealed the indications of his genius from a very early age and his work in fractions, infinite series, number theory, etc, in mathematics, changed this field forever.



Celebration of the National Mathematics Day each year not only honours Ramanujan’s legacy but immortalises the illustrious contribution of Indian-origin mathematicians to this important field of study.

National Mathematics Day 2023: History In 2012, the former Prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, paid his respects to Srinivasa Ramanujan to honour his legacy. The function was held on the sidelines of the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Iyengar Ramanujan in Chennai.

It is essential to keep in mind that December 22 was declared National Mathematics Day. On 22 December 2012, National Mathematics Day was observed across the nation for the first time.

National Mathematics Day: Importance The principal purpose for the festival of National Math Day is to bring issues to light among individuals about the meaning of maths to improve mankind.

On this day, a number of initiatives are taken to inspire young people to learn mathematics and foster a positive attitude toward it. Training is likewise given to the mathematics mentors and students through camps and various exercises. It is critical to feature the development and innovations that we can carry to society with the assistance of mathematics. National Mathematics Day: Celebration National Math Day is widely celebrated in various schools, schools, colleges, and educational organizations throughout India. Even India and the International Society of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization) agreed to collaborate to promote the significance of mathematics education.



Different steps were taken to teach the students in maths and spread information about the subject. On this day, a variety of workshops and activities are held to improve students' knowledge of the subject.

Mathematics Day: Ramanujan’s Quotes • An equation for me has no meaning unless it expresses a thought of God. • To preserve my brains I want food and this is now my first consideration. • I beg to introduce myself to you as a clerk in the Accounts Department of the Port Trust Office at Madras…After leaving school, I have been employing the spare time at my disposal to work at Mathematics.

• Every positive integer must be of the form 6n + 1 or 6n – 1.

