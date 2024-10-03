One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Navratri, is observed with enormous devotion throughout India. Because of its great importance, Shardiya Navratri is the most revered of all Navratris and is often referred to as Maha Navratri. Nine days of the festival are devoted to worshipping different forms of Goddess Durga.

The tenth day, known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra, marks the culmination and represents the triumph of good over evil. October 3 marks the beginning of the 2024 Shardiya Navratri, which ends on October 12. The main ritual, known as Ghatasthapana, or Kalash Sthapana, marks the start of this nine-day festival. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is Ghatasthapana in Navratri?

Ghatasthapana, or Kalash Sthapana, is the method of inviting the presence of Goddess Shakti in a Kalash (holy pot). It is regarded as the most important ritual to start the celebrations of Navratri.

Vedic scriptures state that in order for Ghatasthapana to be effective, it must be performed within a certain time duration. If it is done at the wrong moment, it is said to bring bad luck or the Goddess' anger.

Kalash Sthapana in Navratri 2024: Ritual timings

Ghatasthapana, which starts in Navratri, is regarded as a very spiritual ceremony. It entails calling upon Goddess Shakti within a sacred pot, thus initiating the nine-day celebration. Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:30 AM to 07:31 AM and Abhijit Muhurat: 12:03 PM to 12:51 PM.

Ghatasthapana in Navratri 2024: Right Muhurat

It is said that doing Ghatasthapana at the appropriate Muhurta will bring Goddess Durga's blessings of peace and wealth. It creates a joyful atmosphere for the remainder of the Navratri festivities. When selecting the appropriate time for Ghatasthapana, a number of elements are taken into account, such as the sun's position, the ascendant, and the local times of sunrise and sunset. Taking into account Daylight Saving Time (DST), if it applies where you live, is also very important.

Ghatasthapana 2024: Guidelines for Performing Kalash Sthapana in Navratri

• Pick the correct time: Be sure that you have the right timing for Ghatasthapana. Ideally, it must be completed at the first one-third of the day while Pratipada Tithi is active.

• Get ready with the Kalash (pot): Clean a copper or brass pot spotlessly. Fill it with water and put some coins, betel leaves, and grains inside it. Put a coconut above the Kalash and wrap it with a red cloth. Secure it with a sacred thread (mouli) for purity and safety.

• Arrange the worship area: Choose a clean and sacred spot in your house, preferably a worship area or any sacred place where the family gathers for prayers. Take a new cloth or mat on the floor.

• Sow the Barley Seeds: Put a clay pot or a small earthen container filled with mud. Sow barley seeds in it and sprinkle water. This pot must be put in the center of the Kalash Sthapana area, as the growing barley indicates growth, and prosperity.

• Invoke the Goddess: Light a diya (lamp) with a few incense sticks. Chant mantras dedicated to Goddess Durga and invoke her presence in the Kalash.