NBEMS calls on DMs for smooth conduct of NEET-PG; AFA alleges letter leaked

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has written to district administrations, asking them to ensure the smooth conduct of the NEET PG 2024 on August 11 so that its integrity and sanctity are preserved. However, the All FMGs Association (AFA), a body of foreign medical graduates, shared the letter on 'X' on August 3 and said, "It appears that a confidential letter from NBEMS has been leaked in public, containing information about the exam shift and the number of students taking the exam."



"If a confidential letter can be leaked, can we be confident about the security of the NEET PG paper?" it posed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Official sources maintained that the letter contained general instructions and a needless hype is being created by alleging that it has been leaked.

The August 1 letter by NBEMS President Dr Abhijat Sheth stated that given the critical nature of the examination, which significantly impacts the academic and professional future of a large number of medical students, "it is imperative to ensure that the process is conducted in a secure and uninterrupted manner".

The NBEMS has been entrusted with the responsibility to conduct NEET PG 2024.

In the letter, Sheth sought support "for the smooth conduct of this very high-stakes examination which assumes national importance and will be now be conducted by NBEMS on pan-India basis for 2,28,542 candidates at 376 examination centres in 169 cities."



He sought support in ensuring a continuous power supply at all examination centres during the examination hours.

This is essential to maintain the electronic systems and lighting, and to prevent any disruptions that could adversely affect the candidates' performance and the overall examination process, he said in the letter.



Sheth also said, "Though the examination is conducted on computers connected over a LAN with no Internet connectivity at examination centres during the conduct of examination, the availability of the Internet is essential to download the encrypted question papers at all examination centres before the start of the examination and to upload the candidate response and other exam related data to central data centres after the conduct of the examination."



"Your support is solicited in ensuring this minimal availability of internet connectivity at all examination centres," he stated in the letter to the district magistrates.

He also sought the district administrations' help in maintaining law and order around the examination centres.

Given the high stakes involved, it is crucial to deploy adequate security personnel to manage the crowd, and traffic and to prevent any untoward incidents, the letter stated.

"We request to direct all state functionaries concerned to take all possible measures to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the examination. It is requested to depute the staff of district administration to observe the conduct of examination at test centres in areas of your jurisdiction.

"Your support will be instrumental in facilitating a seamless examination process, and will greatly contribute to upholding the credibility and fairness of the examination," Sheth said in the letter.

The letter contained a detailed schedule of the examination, including the locations of all centres which have been shared with them.

"We trust that with your esteemed support, the examination will be conducted successfully and without any untoward incident for students of your district," the letter added.