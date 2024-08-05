Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / YS Jagan Mohan Reddy files plea in HC over restoration of security cover

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy files plea in HC over restoration of security cover

Considering the sensitive nature of his position and the 'ongoing political environment' in state, Reddy highlighted that reduction in security cover raises 'significant concerns about his safety'

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan
The YSRCP leader said he was accorded Z+ security with 139 personnel of various categories after winning the 2019 Assembly polls.
Press Trust of India Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking restoration of the security cover to him to the level it existed till June 3.

In his petition, the former CM and YSRCP chief said his security cover has been reduced to 59 personnel without any intimation from the TDP-led government in the state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Considering the sensitive nature of his position and the "ongoing political environment" in the state, Reddy highlighted that the reduction in security cover raises "significant concerns about his safety", a YSRCP press release quoting him said.

According to Reddy, reduction of security within a month after the announcement of the election results is in "violation of all principles of natural justice."

Further, he said though the highest protection category of Z+ security was not downgraded on paper, the number of security personnel had been drastically cut and added that only two personnel were guarding him at any point of time.

The YSRCP leader said he was accorded Z+ security with 139 personnel of various categories after winning the 2019 Assembly polls.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Andhra govt deletes Jagan's name from education-focused welfare schemes

Jagan writes to PM Modi over alleged atrocities against YSRCP cadres

Andhra police book ex-CM Jagan, 2 IPS officers in 'attempt to murder' case

Jagan requests Andhra Assembly Speaker to recognise him as leader of Oppn

YSRCP dist offices receive notices over legitimacy of their construction

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyAndhra PradeshTelangana High Court

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story