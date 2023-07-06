Home / India News / NCLT starts live streaming proceedings of principal bench on YouTube

NCLT starts live streaming proceedings of principal bench on YouTube

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday started live streaming of the proceedings on YouTube.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The live streaming of the proceedings of the principal bench headed by NCLT President Justice S Ramalingam was started on a pilot basis.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday started live streaming of the proceedings on YouTube.

The live streaming of the proceedings of the principal bench headed by NCLT President Justice S Ramalingam was started on a pilot basis.

This initiative to livestream has been taken by the NCLT and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to "promote transparency in the court proceedings for the benefit of litigants and stakeholders.

"As a pilot, the proceedings of the Principal Bench of NCLT presided by Justice Sudhakar Ramalingam and Member Avinash Srivastava were on live broadcast on YouTube today," MCA said in a tweet.

After the pandemic, several high courts, tribunals, including NCLT and NCLAT and the Supreme court, went for virtual proceedings.

In late 2022, the Supreme Court started live streaming for the first time.

Set up under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013 in June 2016, the NCLT has eleven benches, including the principal bench in the national capital. It has jurisdiction over insolvency and company matters.

Also Read

SC to hear plea on Mon for arrangement with YouTube to safeguard copyright

What's new on YouTube: More ads, including a 30 sec long unskippable on TVs

YouTube rolling out song, album credits to its music streaming service

Google rolls out 'sleep timer' feature in YouTube Music app: Details here

YouTube Shorts now averaging over 50 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai

Centre calls all-party meet on Jul19 ahead of Parliament's Monsoon session

PM Narendra Modi's France visit: Closer ties on space and defence

India rejects ruling by Permanent Court of Arbitration in dispute with Pak

12% Indian cities have air quality stations, 47% people unmonitored: Report

India slams Pakistan for politically-motivated, venomous remarks in UNSC

Topics :NCLTYouTubeCompanies

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story