NCLT starts live streaming proceedings of principal bench on YouTube

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday started live streaming of the proceedings on YouTube.

The live streaming of the proceedings of the principal bench headed by NCLT President Justice S Ramalingam was started on a pilot basis.

This initiative to livestream has been taken by the NCLT and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to "promote transparency in the court proceedings for the benefit of litigants and stakeholders.

"As a pilot, the proceedings of the Principal Bench of NCLT presided by Justice Sudhakar Ramalingam and Member Avinash Srivastava were on live broadcast on YouTube today," MCA said in a tweet.

After the pandemic, several high courts, tribunals, including NCLT and NCLAT and the Supreme court, went for virtual proceedings.

In late 2022, the Supreme Court started live streaming for the first time.

Set up under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013 in June 2016, the NCLT has eleven benches, including the principal bench in the national capital. It has jurisdiction over insolvency and company matters.