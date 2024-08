NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil confronted by Maratha quota activists

A group of Maratha quota activists confronted NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil and sought the party's stand on the issue of reservations for the community.

The incident took place during the Sharad Pawar-led party's 'Shivrajya Yatra' in Badnapur here on Sunday. Patil was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe and MLA Rajesh Tope. The activists wanted Patil to make a statement on the party's stand on granting reservations to Marathas in jobs and education.



The NCP (SP) leader experienced a similar episode in Ghanswanghi, which is just a few kilometres away from Antarwali Sarati, the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir being led by activist Manoj Jarange. In Bhokardan, during an event associated with the yatra, several people indulged in sloganeering, leading to Patil not delivering his speech, eye witnesses said. Patil ended the event by saying Tope had spoken well so there was no need for him to add anything more. He also admonished the crowd for indiscipline, and said those indulging in such acts were helping BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, who hails from Bhokardan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp