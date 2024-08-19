Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kerala CM urges banks to write off loans of victims of Wayanad landslides

Kerala CM urges banks to write off loans of victims of Wayanad landslides

He said waiving loans would not impose any unbearable burden upon the banks and so it should be written off completely

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM
Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged various banks to write off the loans availed by landslide victims. Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged various banks to write off the loans availed by landslide victims and survivors in Kerala's Wayanad.

He said waiving loans would not impose any unbearable burden upon the banks and so it should be written off completely.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While addressing a meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) here, the CM said relaxation in interest amounts or extension of time for remitting monthly installments would not at all be a solution in the landslide-hit regions.

Many of those who had availed the loans are dead, and their land became unusable after the disaster, he pointed out.

"The only thing we can do is write off the entire loans taken by people in these affected areas," Vijayan said.

He expressed the government's strong displeasure with the act of banks continuing to take monthly installments from the landslide survivors and urged the SLBC to take a favourable decision in this regard.

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah moves HC against guv's nod for prosecution in MUDA scam

Indian medics refuse to end protests over Kolkata's doctor's rape, murder

What is MUDA scam in which Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah faces prosecution?

LIVE: MHA directs states, UTs to provide updates every 2 hours in wake of protests over RG Kar case

President Murmu urges people to ensure safety of women on Raksha Bandhan

Vijayan's reaction came amidst intense protests against the Kerala Gramin Bank which has allegedly charged Rs 15,000 as the monthly installment from the account of one of the landslide survivors in Wayanad.

Various political parties staged protests in front of the branch of the bank in Kalpetta on Monday.

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and killing over 200 people and injuring many.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Root cause of Wayanad disaster is climate change, says CM Vijayan

When will bypolls be held in landslide-hit Wayanad? Election body answers

Kollavarsham 2024: Everything you need to know about Malayalam new year

Kerala CM protecting those behind controversial 'kafir' post: Oppn UDF

Nation sad over Wayanad landslides, but time to move forward: CM Vijayan

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralalandslide

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story