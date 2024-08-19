Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Women's reservation in Parliament, assemblies will empower them: MP CM

India unit of the UNICEF appreciated Yadav's initiative to provide sanitary napkins to schoolgirls

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM
CM Mohan Yadav said government was committed to working for women's welfare. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ujjain
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 12:38 PM IST
The move to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and the state assemblies will greatly empower them, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, he said the government was committed to working for women's welfare and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the legislation providing women 33 per cent reservation in elected bodies.

"The role of women in public welfare works has increased. PM Modi has given 33 pc reservation to women in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas. It is a big decision.

The world will see the power of Indian democracy. India will continue to grow under the leadership of Modi ji," Yadav said. Incidentally, on Saturday, the India unit of the UNICEF appreciated Yadav's initiative to provide sanitary napkins to schoolgirls in a bid to to promote menstrual health among adolescents.

"The government had announced plans to provide sanitary pads to girls studying in high school and high secondary. I am thankful as the government scheme has been appreciated," he said.

On August 11, Yadav transferred Rs 57.18 crore into the accounts of 19 lakh schoolgirls as part of Samagra Shiksha Programme, under which sanitary napkins are provided to girls in Classes VII to XII.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

