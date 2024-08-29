NDMC to provide free tea, snacks to field workers across departments

In a first, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to provide free tea and snacks to its field staff across various departments. This initiative is aimed at supporting over 5,000 employees, including sweepers, gardeners, 'beldars' (groundsmen) and linemen from the electricity department among others, an official told PTI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The official added the decision is on the same lines as practiced in the police and paramilitary forces where the personnel working during the odd hours receive free refreshments. "Our field workers, like sweepers, start their duties as early as 4 am to ensure that streets are clean before the traffic begins. At that time, finding food or tea is challenging, so this is a commendable step," the official said.

According to the official, this initiative makes the NDMC the first municipal body in India to implement such a program and the provision of free tea and snacks is a gesture of appreciation and support for the dedication of these workers, who often work in difficult conditions.

Asked about the implementation details, the official did not divulge details.

"I am very thankful for this step and looking forward to the implementation of this as soon as possible because it is really hard sometimes to get tea or something to eat in the early hours, especially in the winter," an NDMC lineman of the electricity department said.