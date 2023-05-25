Home / India News / NE youth returning to development mainstream due to BJP policies: PM

NE youth returning to development mainstream due to BJP policies: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said North East youth are joining the mainstream of development due to the policies of the BJP government, which is "committed to fulfil people's aspirations"

Press Trust of India Guwahati
NE youth returning to development mainstream due to BJP policies: PM

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said North East youth are joining the mainstream of development due to the policies of the BJP government, which is "committed to fulfil people's aspirations".

In a video message for a ceremony to distribute appointment letters here, Modi said employment opportunities are being created in diverse sectors of the society.

"Because of the BJP government's policies, youths are coming back to the mainstream of development in the North East. BJP is committed to fulfil the youths' aspiration," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday kick-started distribution of 44,703 appointment letters for Assam government jobs. Modi addressed the gathering through a pre-recorded video message.

The Prime Minister said, "Today our society is fast becoming aspirational. Nobody wants to wait for development. People want fast results."

The government system must change according to people's aspirations as fulfilling public wish is also a duty of the state mechanism, he added.

"India is modernising its infrastructure. New highways, expressways, airports, ports, and waterways are being built. Lakhs and crores of rupees are being spent on developing these," Modi said.

Youths are progressing in diverse fields that were not possible during earlier days, he added.

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to bid adieu to his mother

PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar

India accords high importance to disaster risk reduction: Principal Secy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed

India stands for peaceful resolution: PM on 'China's military expansion'

CII elects TVS Supply Chain Solutions' Dinesh as the new President

Global stature, goodwill increased further with PM three-nation tour: BJP

MiG-29K achieves historic milestone, makes maiden landing on INS Vikrant

Anti-tobacco warnings for OTT shows soon, health ministry to amend rules

ISRO chief hails role of Sanskrit in India becoming knowledge society

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime Minister

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story