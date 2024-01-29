Home / India News / Nearly 180 million domestic tourists visited Rajasthan in 2023: Govt

Nearly 180 million domestic tourists visited Rajasthan in 2023: Govt

In the year 2023, more than 17.90 crore domestic tourists and about 16.99 lakh foreign tourists visited Rajasthan, the government said in its reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf

Source: Google Free pictures
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 9:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nearly 18 crore domestic and about 17 lakh foreign tourists visited Rajasthan last year, the state assembly was informed on Monday.

According to a government reply in the Rajasthan Assembly, about 32.44 crore domestic tourists and over 22.20 lakh foreign tourists came to the state from January 2020 to December 2023 to visit its heritage sites.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the year 2023, more than 17.90 crore domestic tourists and about 16.99 lakh foreign tourists visited Rajasthan, the government said in its reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf.

A total of 1,51,17,239 domestic tourists and 4,46,467 foreign tourists visited Rajasthan in 2020, 2,19,88,734 domestic and 34,806 foreign tourists in 2021 and 10,83,28,156 domestic and 39,684 foreign tourists visited in 2022, the government said.

Notably, the Covid pandemic had affected the tourism industry during the period from 2020 to 2022.

MLA Saraf had asked for year-wise details of domestic and foreign tourist visits made in the state from January 2020 to December 2023.

Also Read

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Maldives as tourist hub: Its history and what lies ahead for island nation

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train: Indian railways starts train from Mumbai today

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival draws record tourists to China

CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat for the first time in India

Delhi HC orders apps to suspend accounts impersonating Peak XV, Sequoia

Delhi's AQI to turn 'severe', Centre holds off implementing stricter curbs

R-day parade: Delhi Police, CRPF women win best marching contingents

TTD approves annual budget estimate of Rs 5,142 crore for 2024-25

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :tourismrajasthanTourist

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story