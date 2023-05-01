Home / India News / Nearly 49% Marathwada land will cultivate soybean in Kharif season

Nearly 49% Marathwada land will cultivate soybean in Kharif season

Nearly 24.86 lakh hectares of land in Marathwada will come under soybean cultivation in the upcoming Kharif season, an official said on Monday

Aurangabad
Nearly 49% Marathwada land will cultivate soybean in Kharif season

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 24.86 lakh hectares of land in Marathwada will come under soybean cultivation in the upcoming Kharif season, an official said on Monday.

As per the Maharashtra agriculture department's estimates, soybean may be cultivated on 24.86 lakh hectares, which comes to 49 per cent land, in Marathwada, he said.

The above estimate was presented by officials during the recent review meeting for the upcoming Kharif season chaired by state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar in Aurangabad.

Cotton, soyabean, tur dal and corn may be preferred in Marathwada in the upcoming Kharif season, he said.

The proposed area under soybean cultivation is 24.86 lac hectares, followed by cotton (13.91 lakh hectares), tur dal (4.44 lakh hectares) and corn (2.31 lakh hectares), the data stated

Mahabeej company will provide 67,000 quintals of seeds, while private companies will provide 4.50 lakh quintals and farmers have 24 lakh quintals to meet the need, it was stated.

The state has made available 7.17 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers and it will also have a buffer stock to meet the requirement, it said.

Also Read

Groundnut oil bullish but other edibles slip in absence of support: Experts

BS Koshyari's resignation proposal opens up another gubernatorial post

Govt to discontinue import of crude soybean oil under tariff rate quota

Govt bats for GM mustard in SC: To make India self-sufficient in edible oil

India likely to import 64% less soyabean; nil soyabean meal in FY23: SOPA

Maharashtra, Gujarat statehood day celebrations held at various Raj Bhavans

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

Can dissolve marriage on ground of 'irretrievable breakdown', says SC

100th episode of PM's Mann Ki Baat a 'massive success': Officials

Wrestlers stood ground amid heavy rain in Delhi, didn't leave protest site

Topics :MaharashtaSoybean

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story