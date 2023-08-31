Home / India News / Need affordable funding in underdeveloped island ISA members: R K Singh

There is an urgent need to tackle the lack of affordable funding to set up solar projects in least developed and small island developing member nations of the International Solar Alliance, he said

PTI
Power Minister R K Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
There is an urgent need to tackle the lack of affordable funding to set up solar projects in least developed and small island developing member nations of the International Solar Alliance, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on Thursday.

Singh who is also the president of the global body and Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) made the remarks addressing 5th regional meeting of the India-headquartered International Solar Alliance (ISA), the MNRE said in a statement.

In his virtual address, he said, "The ISA is dedicated to tackling the urgent lack of affordable financing and technical expertise in the ISA Member countries, particularly our Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) (for setting up of solar energy projects)."

The minister also inaugurated a few ISA-funded solar demonstration projects in member countries Uganda, Comoros and Mali.

Solarization of a rural healthcare centre and three primary schools, with a capacity of 8.5 kilo-watt peak and a 17.2 kilo-watt hour battery storage system, has been commissioned in Uganda at a cost of USD 48,835, the statement said.

In Comoros, solarization of two rural healthcare centres in Banguoikouni and Ivembeni, with a capacity of 15 kilo-watt peak and a 33 kilo-watt hour battery storage system, respectively completed at a total cost of USD 49,999 was inaugurated by the minister.

Solarization of three rural healthcare centres in Koula, Sinzani, and Doumba in Mali, with a capacity of 13 kilo-watt peak and a 43 kilo-watt hour battery storage, has been done at a total cost of USD 49,995, it said. 

