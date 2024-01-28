Need more focused approach to resolve Noida's woes: Gopal Krishna Agarwal

Senior BJP leader Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Saturday highlighted the problems faced by home buyers, industries, and residents' bodies in Noida and Greater Noida, saying a more committed and focused approach was required to resolve their issues.

Agarwal also pointed out the missing panchayati raj system of governance in several villages here and batted for its revival as he launched the 'Sankalp 2024: Vision Document', a white paper on the issues concerning Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency and its possible solutions.

"There are several problems that the residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar face, including home buyers, industrialists, residents' welfare associations, and apartment owners' associations," the BJP national spokesperson said at a programme in Greater Noida.

"There is potential in the district... but when we talk about the problems of Gautam Buddh Nagar, then somewhere the matters get stuck at the level of all three local authorities. A more focused approach is needed to resolve them," Agarwal said.

He pointed out that Noida has developed as an urban area but there were some rural bodies where panchayati raj systems prevailed for local governance. However, after land acquisition by local industrial development authorities, that third tier of governance in rural areas ceased to exist.

"There is a need to work towards that also," he told a gathering of hundreds of people, including representatives of local residents' bodies from villages and societies, and industries.

"This vision document is for resolving those issues. It presents examples of the work style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, how he gets into the depth of a matter and works on solving a problem," Agarwal said.

"This vision document highlights the problems of Gautam Buddh Nagar and also provides a roadmap for their solutions. What action plan is required to resolve them, whether it is for two lakh home buyers or others," he added.