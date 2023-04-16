Home / India News / Need Supreme Court-monitored probe into Atiq's killing, says Kamal Nath

Need Supreme Court-monitored probe into Atiq's killing, says Kamal Nath

Hitting back at Nath, MP Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Narendra Saluja said Nath should have instead expressed grief over those who had been killed by Atiq Ahmad

Bhopal
Need Supreme Court-monitored probe into Atiq's killing, says Kamal Nath

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the gunning down of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh a day earlier.

Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction late Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a mandatory check-up.

"What kind of politics is taking place in Uttar Pradesh and in the country? One day someone is killed and the next day someone else. It is for the society to think where UP and the country is headed. The Supreme Court should take notice of it and order an inquiry," Nath said.

Hitting back at Nath, MP Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Narendra Saluja said Nath should have instead expressed grief over those who had been killed by Atiq Ahmad.

"Atiq was facing more than 100 criminal cases. It is shameful Nath is demanding an investigation into the killing of a man who murdered several people and destroyed their families. Nath is siding with the mafia for the politics of appeasement," Saluja said.

Topics :Kamal NathCongressSupreme Court

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Also Read

'Ek Nath, Kamal Nath': Cong powerhouse to be party's MP face in 2023

Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies aged 88

Congress supports Karni Sena agitation in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

People celebrating killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf are vultures: Owaisi

CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises

LIVE: Rahul raises Adani issue at public meeting in poll-bound K'taka

Protection of ecosystems can help reduce climate change: Bhupender Yadav

Atiq Ahmed murder: MHA to prepare safety related SOPs for journalists

Fishing net incident affects ONGC's KG field commissioning operations

Teachers' scam: CBI summon ex-TMC block president for questioning

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story