Home / India News / Atiq Ahmed murder: MHA to prepare safety related SOPs for journalists

Atiq Ahmed murder: MHA to prepare safety related SOPs for journalists

The Centre has decided to prepare standard operating procedures for the safety and security of journalists in the wake of three assailants posing as media persons killing Atiq Ahmed

New Delhi
Atiq Ahmed murder: MHA to prepare safety related SOPs for journalists

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre has decided to prepare standard operating procedures for the safety and security of journalists in the wake of three assailants posing as media persons killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, sources said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists, they said.

The step is being taken after three assailants posing as journalists killed Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj Saturday night while they were speaking to reporters, they said.

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentYogi Adityanath

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Also Read

AIIMS Delhi withdraws SOPs giving 'VIP treatment' to MPs immediately

Editors Guild condemns threats to journalists in Kashmir, seeks support

Tiktok employees 'improperly accessed' data of two journalists: ByteDance

MHA sanctions Manish Sisodia's prosecution in 'Feedback Unit' snooping case

Gujarat polls: Kejriwal says will make Surat garment hub, promises sops

Fishing net incident affects ONGC's KG field commissioning operations

Teachers' scam: CBI summon ex-TMC block president for questioning

Kejriwal loves power, position, money: BJP spokespman Sambit Patra

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

We wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular, says killers

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story