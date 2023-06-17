Home / India News / Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

The report highlighted that real estate agents/brokers are one of the most important parts of the ever-growing real estate sector, which is witnessing a huge interest from domestic and global investor

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Industry body FICCI and real estate consultant JLL India have pitched for formal training and certification courses for property brokers to upgrade their skills, enabling them to help clients in taking informed decisions.

FICCI and JLL India have jointly come out with a white paper titled '(Re)Shaping Real Estate Professionals', which highlighted that the real estate agent registration grew from 33,270 in January 2019, to 71,514 in January 2023, across the country under the Real Estate (Development and Regulations) Act, 2016, known as RERA law.

A delegation led by Vineet Nanda, Chairman - Regional Urban Infra Committee, FICCI, recently presented the white paper to Arun Kumar Gupta, ACS, Town & Country Planning, Haryana, according to a statement.

Nanda, Director Sales & Marketing of realty firm Krisumi Corporation, briefed Gupta about the education programme available currently to skill brokers, also called as channel partners.

"Presently, despite the RERA, only 30 per cent of the channel partners are registered across India," Nanda pointed out.

"The team members associated with the channel partners are not skilled. Contrary to this, all other investment instruments such as stock market, commodities market, financial markets have to take certification courses to become acquainted with the market and its regulatory environment," he observed.

Nanda recommended that the state government should further regulate the environment by spreading the education programme and tie-up with universities that offer certified courses.

This will ensure upgradation of skills to earn more as well as creation of new job opportunities, he added.

The report highlighted that real estate agents/brokers are one of the most important parts of the ever-growing real estate sector, which is witnessing a huge interest from domestic and global investors.

"While the real estate market is evolving and customer demands are shifting, the services supplied by brokers are falling short," it pointed out.

The report emphasised on the need to educate the real estate sales professional who act as intermediary between seller and buyers in each real estate transaction.

"This will help in bringing more trust and comfort to both buyers and sellers and help them make informed decisions," it said.

The report suggested that training programmes should be curated in a comprehensive manner, enabling brokers to get a thorough knowledge of the real estate sector, including current regulations; communication and marketing skills; and use of social media and other digital tools.

"Training programmes must include accreditation or certification, which can help brokers market themselves as industry experts," the report said.

At present, it said there are limited government and commercial institutes that help to upskill brokers.

However, real estate brokers in most of the developed countries undergo a formal training and certification program after which they are eligible to get a license.

Also Read

Jharkhand RERA blacklists firms, 3 partners for violation of norms

Non-NCR cities attracted 60% new housing projects in last 5 yrs: UP RERA

Share of affordable homes supply slips to 20% last yr from 40% in 2018

Co-working firm Smartworks leases 0.5 mn sq ft space in Gurugram, Noida

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Political slugfest erupts as WB govt moves SC against deployment of forces

PM's efforts brought WHO's centre of traditional medicine to India: EAM

India to have 40% of global workforce by 2050, but needs to skill it: Doval

Not just 'nuts and bolts', but BrahMos, drones to be made in UP: Rajnath

Honour that awaits PM Modi in US, only few have got in past: EAM Jaishankar

Topics :FICCIReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story