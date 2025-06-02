Home / India News / NEET-PG 2025 deferred as SC asks NBEMS to conduct exam in single shift

NEET-PG 2025 deferred as SC asks NBEMS to conduct exam in single shift

NEET-PG 2025 postponed as Supreme Court directs NBEMS to conduct the exam in a single shift to ensure transparency. Revised date to be announced soon; candidates advised to check official updates

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET-PG 2025 examination following a directive from the Supreme Court, which has instructed that the test be conducted in a single shift to ensure transparency and fairness.
 
The examination, earlier scheduled for June 15, 2025, will now be held on a revised date, which NBEMS said would be announced shortly.
 
While hearing a petition last week (W.P. No. 456/2025 – Aditi & Ors vs National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences & Ors), the Supreme Court directed the exam-conducting body to revise its plan and hold the test in a single shift.
 
In its order, the court stated: “We, accordingly, direct the respondents to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025, examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned.”

NBEMS responds with deferment

Complying with the court’s order, NBEMS on Monday (June 2) issued an official notification confirming the change in format and postponement of the exam.
 
“Accordingly, NBEMS will conduct NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift,” the authority said. The board added: “NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025 has been postponed to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly.”

Logistical adjustments underway

The decision to move to a single-shift format means that NBEMS will need to significantly expand its test centre capacity to accommodate all candidates at once. The move is aimed at standardising exam conditions and addressing concerns over disparities observed in previous multi-shift examinations.
 
The shift in schedule has major implications for thousands of medical graduates preparing for the crucial postgraduate entrance test. Several doctors' groups have been seeking clarity from NBEMS on the exam format and timing.
 
Meanwhile, the candidates have been advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for updates regarding the revised examination date and related instructions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Is it so difficult to be patriotic, asks Khurshid amid Op Sindoor outreach

Hosps shouldn't insist on ID proof of rape survivors seeking abortion: HC

Premium

Govt likely to launch Grameen Credit Score framework in next 3 months

PM to chair meeting of Council of Ministers; first after Operation Sindoor

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bird hit; all passengers safe

Topics :NEETSupreme CourtNEET medical entrance test

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story