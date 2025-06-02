NEET-PG 2025 deferred as SC asks NBEMS to conduct exam in single shift

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET-PG 2025 examination following a directive from the Supreme Court, which has instructed that the test be conducted in a single shift to ensure transparency and fairness.

The examination, earlier scheduled for June 15, 2025, will now be held on a revised date, which NBEMS said would be announced shortly.

While hearing a petition last week (W.P. No. 456/2025 – Aditi & Ors vs National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences & Ors), the Supreme Court directed the exam-conducting body to revise its plan and hold the test in a single shift.

In its order, the court stated: “We, accordingly, direct the respondents to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025, examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned.” NBEMS responds with deferment Complying with the court’s order, NBEMS on Monday (June 2) issued an official notification confirming the change in format and postponement of the exam. “Accordingly, NBEMS will conduct NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift,” the authority said. The board added: “NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025 has been postponed to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly.”