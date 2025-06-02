Home / India News / IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bird hit; all passengers safe

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bird hit; all passengers safe

A Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at the Ranchi airport on Monday after being hit by vulture at around 4,000 feet altitude

indigo airlines, indigo
File photo (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Monday after being hit by a vulture at around 4,000 feet altitude, an official said, as quoted by PTI.
 
He added that all the passengers and crew members in the aircraft are safe. However, the incident that occurred at 1.14 pm, caused some damages to the aircraft — Airbus 320.
 
"An IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit near Ranchi. It was approximately 10 to 12 nautical miles away from here at an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet when the incident occurred. The IndiGo flight was coming from Patna to Ranchi, and the pilot had to make an emergency landing here," R R Mourya, director of Birsa Munda Airport, told PTI.
 
The aircraft was later scheduled to go to Kolkata, another official said. 
 
The incident comes a day after an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Delhi encountered severe turbulence due to a sudden dust storm as it approached the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport, eventually forcing the pilot to abort landing at the last minute. The pilot said that the wind speed was upto 80 km per hour, therefore he discontinued the approach and climbed back until the weather cleared.
 
Similarly, on May 21, another IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar faced extreme turbulence due to a hailstorm, resulting in visible damage to the aircraft's nose. The flight was denied permission to divert into Pakistani airspace to evade thunderstorms, and it made an emergency landing at the Srinagar airport. 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting: When is Bakrid celebrated in India?

LIVE news updates: 16 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh, say police

Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC over 'Thug Life' release amid language row

Maoists' eradication can be achieved before deadline: Chhattisgarh CM

Bihar has tremendous potential for agricultural development, says Shivraj

Topics :IndiGoIndigo emergency landingemergency landingBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story