Home / India News / PM to chair meeting of Council of Ministers; first after Operation Sindoor

PM to chair meeting of Council of Ministers; first after Operation Sindoor

The meeting is also being held as the Modi 3.0 government completes one year in office this month

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, the first after the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, officials said.

The meeting is also being held as the Modi 3.0 government completes one year in office this month.

The Council of Ministers meets every three months, where the implementation of key government policies is discussed threadbare in the presence of top bureaucrats.

The meeting assumes significance as it is the first after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in April and the subsequent strikes carried out by the armed forces deep inside Pakistan to avenge the killings of innocent civilians.

Indian and Pakistani forces had clashed after Operation Sindoor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Autistic brothers sexually abused by staff at special school in Dehradun

Premium

Rising Covid cases hit hotel bookings in Rajasthan amid travel fears

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bird hit; all passengers safe

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting: When is Bakrid celebrated in India?

Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC over 'Thug Life' release amid language row

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtPahalgam attackOperation SindoorIndia-Pakistan conflict

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story