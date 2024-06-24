Home / India News / IMD weather today: Delhi may see light showers, rainfall in many states

IMD weather today: Delhi may see light showers, rainfall in many states

IMD has anticipated a Southwest Monsoon in northern India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Manipur, and so on yet heatwave conditions are to go on in parts of UP, Haryana and Punjab

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
IMD rainfall prediction 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 11:43 AM IST
On Monday, June 24, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, west Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, and Sikkim will likely experience showers from the advancing southwest monsoon. In the meantime, Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh will continue to witness heatwave-like conditions today.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a red alert for parts of Kerala and Karnataka because of heavy rain. The weather in Delhi is expected to be pleasant, with chances of light rain and cloudy skies.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Delhi today 

Today, June 24, is likely to see cloudy skies, light rainfall and breezes again after a session of light rain on Sunday. Delhi's temperature is probably going to fluctuate between 38.6 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, as indicated by Regional Meteorological Center, New Delhi.

IMD weather today: Heatwave alert 

No relief from heatwave conditions is estimated for West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. On June 24 and 25, these regions are likely to experience hot weather. However, the intensity of the heatwave will likely decrease after that.

IMD weather update 2024: Rainfall warning 

Over Southern Chhattisgarh, the Weather Department has located a cyclonic circulation at the lower and middle troposphere levels. Because of these atmospheric conditions, heavy rainfall will probably happen over the Gujarat area today, Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh throughout the following several days.
Mahe and Kerala are supposed to have the same weather conditions from June 24 to June 25. On June 24, Lakshadweep, Kutch, and Saurashtra are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall. 

On June 24 and June 27, West Madhya Pradesh may experience a wet spell, while East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may receive isolated heavy rain.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

