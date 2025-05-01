Home / India News / NEET-UG 'paper leak': National Testing Agency flags 1,500 'fake claims'

The NTA has requested Telegram and Instagram to take down 106 channels to prevent the spread of false information

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
 The National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels spreading misinformation in an effort to combat fake claims about the NEET-UG examination,  news agency PTI reported on Thursday. The NTA’s dedicated portal has flagged over 1,500 alleged paper leak claims related to the upcoming medical entrance exam.  The agency has taken action against specific fraudulent Telegram and Instagram channels that falsely claim to have access to the NEET (UG) 2025 question paper. These cases have been formally escalated to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for further investigation.  The entrance exam will be held on May 4. The Ministry of Education (MoE) is conducting meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police from all states and Union territories to ensure that there are no lapses in the upcoming NEET-UG.    (More details awaited)
Topics :NEET UGNational Testing AgencyTelegram

