Commercial LPG rates cut by ₹14.50, price of jet fuel cut by 4.4%

The price adjustment will directly benefit restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that use these LPG cylinders for daily operations. It will also offer relief to small businesses heavily reliant on commercial LPG for their functioning. LPG prices differ across states, depending on the local taxes and transportation costs.

The reduction in rates follows a steep 6.15 per cent (Rs 5,870.54 per kilolitre) reduction effected on April 1.The previous revisions came on April 1, when commercial LPG prices were slashed by ₹41. Oil companies revise the prices of commercial LPG cylinders regularly, based on several factors, including international crude oil prices.