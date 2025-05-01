Home / India News / UP to display industries, products at 5-day trade fair in September

UP to display industries, products at 5-day trade fair in September

The government will promote 12 industries at UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025: small businesses, agriculture and allied industries, energy, environment among others

Trade fair
More than 30 per cent of the trade fair’s exhibition space will be kept for MSMEs. Image: Wikipedia
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government will display various industries and products at a four-day day trade fair in September, seeking to impress investors as it works to become a $1 million economy in four to five years.
 
The government will promote 12 industries at UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025: small businesses, agriculture and allied industries, energy, environment, health, education, electronics, defence, tourism, transport, electric vehicles, and finance. The third edition of UPITS 2025 is scheduled September 25 to 29 in Greater Noida.
 
"To propel the state's ‘vocal for local’ vision, the UPITS will promote exports and connect local producers with global buyers, and cement UP's position on the global investment map," said a senior government official. 
 
Vietnam was UP’s partner country last year when the five-day fair had buyers from 72 nations spanning Europe, Africa, North America, Latin America and Oceania.
 
As many as 35 UP government departments are planning the event this year. It will have 48 participants who will exhibit products and services of 12 sectors in a 50,000 sq metre space.

Also Read

Path to forming strong govt in Delhi runs through UP, Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

All but one Pak citizen sent back from UP after Pahalgam attack: State govt

Premium

Uttar Pradesh defence corridor gets ₹30K crore investment proposals

UP aims to triple exports to Rs 5 trn in five years with help of new policy

India lifted 171 mn people from extreme poverty between 2011-23: World Bank

 
UP State Industrial Development Authority, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority will participate in the fair.
 
"The prime focus will be on the MSME [micro, small and medium enterprises sector since it is a major job creator and contributes immensely to the industrial output and exports," said the official. 
 
More than 30 per cent of the trade fair’s exhibition space will be kept for MSMEs.
 
Products supported by geographical indication and One District One Product programmes will be showcased at UPITS 2025. Foods such as Agra’s petha and Malihabad mangoes and artisan products like Moradabad brassware and Banarasi saris will be pitched for a global audience.
 
The government expects to get business partnerships in health care, food processing, electronics, defence manufacturing, agriculture technology, and renewable energy at the fair. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Not in control, lives in own world': HC slams Ramdev over Rooh Afza video

Commercial LPG rates cut by ₹14.50, price of jet fuel cut by 4.4%

'Don't demoralise the forces': SC junks petition on Pahalgam terror attack

Rahul Gandhi to credit for caste census? Congress says yes, BJP says no

NHRC takes suo-motu note as 100 kids fall ill in Patna due to mid-day meal

Topics :Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmenteconomytrade

First Published: May 01 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story