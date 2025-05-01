UP to display industries, products at 5-day trade fair in September

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government will display various industries and products at a four-day day trade fair in September, seeking to impress investors as it works to become a $1 million economy in four to five years.

The government will promote 12 industries at UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025: small businesses, agriculture and allied industries, energy, environment, health, education, electronics, defence, tourism, transport, electric vehicles, and finance. The third edition of UPITS 2025 is scheduled September 25 to 29 in Greater Noida.

"To propel the state's 'vocal for local' vision, the UPITS will promote exports and connect local producers with global buyers, and cement UP's position on the global investment map," said a senior government official.

Vietnam was UP’s partner country last year when the five-day fair had buyers from 72 nations spanning Europe, Africa, North America, Latin America and Oceania.

As many as 35 UP government departments are planning the event this year. It will have 48 participants who will exhibit products and services of 12 sectors in a 50,000 sq metre space.

UP State Industrial Development Authority, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority will participate in the fair.

"The prime focus will be on the MSME [micro, small and medium enterprises sector since it is a major job creator and contributes immensely to the industrial output and exports," said the official.

More than 30 per cent of the trade fair’s exhibition space will be kept for MSMEs.

Products supported by geographical indication and One District One Product programmes will be showcased at UPITS 2025. Foods such as Agra’s petha and Malihabad mangoes and artisan products like Moradabad brassware and Banarasi saris will be pitched for a global audience.