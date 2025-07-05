Home / India News / US arrests Nirav Modi's brother Nehal in ₹13,000 crore PNB scam case

US arrests Nirav Modi's brother Nehal in ₹13,000 crore PNB scam case

Nehal Modi, brother of fugitive Nirav Modi, has been arrested in the US on India's request in connection with the ₹13,000 crore PNB bank fraud. He faces extradition on money laundering charges

PNB scam: Nehal Modi (left) and brother Nirav Modi
PNB scam: Nehal Modi (left) and brother Nirav Modi
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
US authorities have arrested Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, based on extradition requests made by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
 
Nehal was taken into custody on Friday, according to a report by the Press Trust of India quoting US officials.
 
The next hearing in Nehal’s case is set for July 17. According to officials, Nehal may apply for bail during the hearing, but US prosecutors are expected to oppose the request.
 
The arrest is in response to a joint extradition plea filed by the ED and the CBI. US prosecutors are pursuing the extradition on two charges — one count of money laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and another for criminal conspiracy under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Multi-crore bank fraud

Nehal Modi, 46, is accused in connection with a ₹13,000 crore bank fraud, said to be one of India’s biggest, involving the Punjab National Bank.
 
The alleged fraud was reportedly carried out by Nirav Modi, his brother Nehal, and their uncle Mehul Choksi.
 
Born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium, Nehal is fluent in English, Gujarati, and Hindi. He is wanted in India for allegedly laundering money on behalf of his brother Nirav Modi, who is currently in a London prison, also facing extradition to India.
 
Officials claim Nehal helped hide and move large amounts of illegal funds using shell companies and international transfers, violating India's financial laws.

Nehal named in ED chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate has named Nehal Modi in its chargesheet in the case. He has been accused of destroying evidence and of “knowingly and intentionally” supporting Nirav Modi in carrying out illegal activities.
 
According to the ED, after the PNB scam was uncovered, Nehal, along with Nirav's trusted associate Mihir R Bhansali, “took 50 kg gold and substantial cash from Dubai, and directed dummy directors not to reveal his name before the authorities”.

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

