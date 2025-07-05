US arrests Nirav Modi's brother Nehal in ₹13,000 crore PNB scam case

US authorities have arrested Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, based on extradition requests made by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Nehal was taken into custody on Friday, according to a report by the Press Trust of India quoting US officials.

The next hearing in Nehal’s case is set for July 17. According to officials, Nehal may apply for bail during the hearing, but US prosecutors are expected to oppose the request.

The arrest is in response to a joint extradition plea filed by the ED and the CBI. US prosecutors are pursuing the extradition on two charges — one count of money laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and another for criminal conspiracy under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Multi-crore bank fraud Nehal Modi, 46, is accused in connection with a ₹13,000 crore bank fraud, said to be one of India’s biggest, involving the Punjab National Bank. The alleged fraud was reportedly carried out by Nirav Modi, his brother Nehal, and their uncle Mehul Choksi. Born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium, Nehal is fluent in English, Gujarati, and Hindi. He is wanted in India for allegedly laundering money on behalf of his brother Nirav Modi, who is currently in a London prison, also facing extradition to India. Officials claim Nehal helped hide and move large amounts of illegal funds using shell companies and international transfers, violating India's financial laws.