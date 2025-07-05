Centre asks states to act against makers selling sub-standard helmets

The Centre has asked states to take strict action on manufacturers and retailers selling sub-standard helmets to ensure the safety of two-wheeler riders.

"The Department of Consumer Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) appeal to consumers across the country to use only BIS-certified helmets," an official statement said on Saturday.

The department also called for strict enforcement against the manufacture or sale of helmets without BIS certification, it added.

"With over 21 crore two-wheelers on Indian roads, rider safety is paramount," the department said, adding that wearing a helmet is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

It pointed out that the sale of sub-standard helmets compromises safety.

A Quality Control Order has been in force since 2021, mandating ISI-marked helmets certified under BIS standards for all two-wheeler riders. ALSO READ: Helmet maker Studds Accessories files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi As of June 2025, there are 176 manufacturers across India holding valid BIS licenses for protective helmets. "The Department has observed that many helmets sold on roadsides lack the mandatory BIS certification, posing significant risks to consumers and numerous fatalities in road accidents," the statement said. To enforce quality standards, the BIS conducts regular factory and market surveillance. During the last fiscal year, more than 500 helmet samples were tested, and more than 30 search-and-seizure operations were carried out for misuse of the BIS Standard Mark.