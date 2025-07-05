Home / India News / SC issues notice to Centre on TN govt's plea over stay on VCs' appointment

SC issues notice to Centre on TN govt's plea over stay on VCs' appointment

The petitioner argued that the laws violated UGC regulations, which are central and mandate that the appointment of VCs must be made by the chancellor, the governor of the state

Supreme Court, SC
The provision of the law for which the stay has been granted was originally among the bills that were given deemed assent by the Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre, Tamil Nadu Governor's office, and others on a plea by the TN government challenging a Madras High Court order that stayed its power to appoint vice-chancellors at state universities.

Besides the two, a bench of justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan also issued a notice to the University Grants Commission on a plea against the May 21 interim order passed by a vacation bench of the high court.

The provision of the law for which the stay has been granted was originally among the bills that were given deemed assent by the Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu government vs the Tamil Nadu governor case.

The high court's order had come on a PIL filed by a lawyer who challenged the constitutional validity of the state's amendments.

The petitioner argued that the laws violated UGC regulations, which are central and mandate that the appointment of VCs must be made by the chancellor, the governor of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Herald case: AICC attempted to revive AJL, Cheema tells court

Man suffocates in lift of fire-struck Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh

CBI busts massive medical edu scam; godman, ex-UGC chief among 34 named

8 killed, 2 injured as SUV crashes into wall in UP's Sambhal district

Marathi row: Slogans raised as investor Kedia's office vandalised in Mumbai

Topics :Tamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentGovernor appointment

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story