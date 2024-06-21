Home / India News / NET paper leak failure of NTA, govt to form panel to bring reforms: Pradhan

NET paper leak failure of NTA, govt to form panel to bring reforms: Pradhan

"The paper leak is an institutional failure of NTA. We are assuring you that there will be a reform committee and action will be taken," he said

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan
"The government is going to form a high-level committee regarding reforms in NTA, says education minister.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 7:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Question paper leak of UGC-NET is an "institutional failure" of National Testing Agency (NTA) and the government will set up a high-level committee to look into its functioning and recommend reforms, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Thursday amid a raging row over medical entrance exam NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET.

"The cancellation of UGC-NET was not a knee-jerk reaction. We got proofs that the paper had leaked on darknet and was circulating on Telegram and decided to cancel the exam," Pradhan said at a press conference.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The paper leak is an institutional failure of NTA. We are assuring you that there will be a reform committee and action will be taken," he said.

"The government is going to form a high-level committee regarding reforms in NTA. The committee will be expected to make recommendations to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocols. Zero-error testing is our commitment. The panel will be notified soon, it will also have global experts," he added.

Also Read

NEET UGC-NET updates: Govt not even able to conduct exam, how can they rule this country, says Rahul

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA releases response sheets, objection window

UGC NET exam 2024: Check reporting time, documents to carry and more

UGC-NET exam cancellation adds fuel to NEET-UG row: What we know. 10 points

UGC NET December 2023 Result: NTA revised final result date, check details

India protests Khalistani extremists holding citizens court in Vancouver

Manipur: ITLF to stage demonstrations on June 24 for separate UT

India, Cambodia discuss investment treaty, UPI collab: Commerce ministry

Heatwave abates in north India under influence of western disturbances

Intense heatwave: Three hospitals in Delhi record 45 heat-related deaths

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanUGC NETEducation ministry

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story