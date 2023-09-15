Netflix, Yash Raj Films announce multi-year partnership to produce movies

Streaming giant Netflix and film production and distribution company Yash Raj Films have announced a multi-year partnership to produce films and series for global audiences. The two companies announced the collaboration via an Instagram post. The post read, "Netflix and Yash Raj Films forge an iconic partnership to mark a new era of storytelling in India."

The second of these is Maharaj. The film marks the acting debut of actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The film will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey and will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.



"We are passionate about serving our broad audiences with series and films that they connect with and love, and we want to do more of this. Yash Raj Films have defined the essence of Indian film-making. They are one of the most respected storytellers in the industry. Together, we are confident that we can entertain the world with quality films and series like never before," Monika Shergill, vice-president of content, Netflix India, said.



"Netflix's belief in the 'content-first' approach is noteworthy and synergistic with our ethos. This partnership will certainly push YRF as a storyteller to new audiences and allow them to consume Indian stories in their own languages too. India is a young and aspirational country. We want to showcase our content, as well as provide a platform for our brilliant homegrown talent to a global audience," Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films said.

The first of these projects is a four-part series titled The Railway Men. It stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan. The show will be based on the gas leak in Bhopal in 1984.