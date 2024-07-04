Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / New criminal laws will be used more against poor, marginalised: Owais

New criminal laws will be used more against poor, marginalised: Owais

He said there was no mention (in the new laws) about the action to be taken against police if they commit any mistake

owaisi
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged the three new criminal laws which came into force from July 1, will now be used more against the poor, weaker sections, Muslims, Adivasis and Dalits.

Addressing a seminar here, Owaisi claimed the three new criminal lawsBharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), will reduce the rights of the common people and give sweeping powers to the police (to take action against anyone).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"These new (criminal) laws will now be used even more than before against the poor, weaker sections, Muslims, Adivasis and Dalits," the Hyderabad MP claimed.

He said there was no mention (in the new laws) about the action to be taken against police if they commit any mistake.

"The new laws are more dangerous than the UAPA--Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the AIMIM chief further said, adding one can imagine how these laws will be used.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh, Owaisi, Mahua key names in fourth lap. Full list

Remove police for "15 seconds": BJP's Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers

BJP candidate Madhavi Latha files complaint against AIMIM's Owaisi

We will continue to oppose CAA, no alliance in Telangana, says Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Owaisi approaches SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA

Topics :OwaisiCriminal Law act

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story