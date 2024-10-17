New Haryana govt wonderful mix of good governance, experience: PM Modi

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

"I am confident that the double engine government will leave no stone unturned in serving the poor, farmers, youths and women besides all other sections of society," he said

PM Narendra Modi and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatrey with newly sworn-in Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Cabinet ministers at the oath ceremony at Dussehra Ground, in Panchkula. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his ministerial colleagues on their sweariin, and said this team is a wonderful mix of good governance and experience.
 

This government will realise the dreams of people and take the state's development to a new high, he said in a post on X in Hindi.

 

"I am confident that the double engine government will leave no stone unturned in serving the poor, farmers, youths and women besides all other sections of society," he said.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

