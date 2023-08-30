Home / India News / New Meghalaya Assembly building construction cost escalates to Rs 200 cr

New Meghalaya Assembly building construction cost escalates to Rs 200 cr

The project was delayed after the dome of the new assembly building collapsed in May last year

Press Trust of India Shillong
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
The cost for constructing a new building of the Meghalaya Assembly building increased to Rs 200 with a High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Wednesday approving an escalated expenditure of Rs 60 crore for the purpose, Speaker Thomas A Sangma said.

Addressing reporters, Sangma justified the escalation of price citing technical issues and increase in floor area.

"The floor area has become bigger. The cost escalated is due to expansion of structural area and not due to the time required for completing the project," he said.

The building is being constructed at New Shillong township near here.

The project was delayed after the dome of the new assembly building collapsed in May last year.

The Speaker said the project is progressing but there are some technical issues, which are unavoidable.

However, the clearing of the debris (caused by the dome collapse) and the approval of the new dome design have been completed, he said.

"We are hopeful that the construction of the building will be completed within a year," the Speaker said.

He said the construction of the new dome has already begun.

"The dome is slightly modified but is lighter that the previous one, which weighed around 3,000 metric tonnes," he added.

Topics :MeghalayaConstruction

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

