FM Sitharaman to launch 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme on Sep 1: Chautala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the Mera Bill-Mera Adhikar Scheme from Gurugram on September 1, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday.

She will launch this scheme in a programme to be organised in Sector 15 of Gurugram, the JJP leader said, as per an official statement.

Chautala said that under this scheme, the consumers will have to upload the receipt of the purchase of the goods on a portal.

He said that consumers will also get rewards through the corpus fund of Rs 30 crore, through a draw system. He said that this scheme will play an important role for GST collection as more and more people will be motivated to collect GST bills.

Dushyant Chautala said that the Mera Bill-Mera Adhikar scheme will develop the tendency among consumers to demand the bill from the seller while purchasing goods.

Notably, the Centre on Thursday said it will launch the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' initiative to encourage the culture of customers asking for bills for all purchases and under the scheme, two bumper prizes of Rs 1 crore each will be given away every quarter.

"GST has proved to be an excellent system in simplifying the country's tax system and ending the Inspector Raj," Chautala said.