New Parliament building symbol of PM's commitment towards development: EAM

The nationwide campaign has been launched by the BJP with the aim of creating mass awareness about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 12:12 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the new Parliament building is a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm commitment towards national development.

Jaishankar said this while interacting with citizens, including doctors, government employees, members of social organisations and youngsters, as part of the "Sampark se Samarthan" campaign of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the New Delhi area.

Addressing a gathering of Delhi University (DU) students, he said youngsters have to contribute significantly in India's progress story, they will have to participate in the country's economic development and cooperate in bringing a clean change in politics.

The nationwide campaign has been launched by the BJP with the aim of creating mass awareness about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years.

Mentioning the newly-built Parliament House building and the redeveloped Pragati Maidan, Jaishankar said both are "symbols of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm commitment for national development".

The external affairs minister discussed the government's achievements with eminent personalities of New Delhi at a meet organised by renowned heart surgeon Viveka Kumar at Sarvodaya Enclave.

In another dialogue at Janpath, the minister interacted with the members of the Art of Living and called for cooperation by reaching out to the last person in the society.

Late in the evening, after visiting the Sree Vinayak Temple at Sarojini Nagar, Jaishankar interacted with a group of Delhi residents from south India. Issues regarding community welfare came up during the discussion, according to a statement issued by the Delhi BJP.

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

