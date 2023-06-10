Home / India News / Kejriwal seeks Gujarat HC to review its order on PM Modi's degree case

Kejriwal seeks Gujarat HC to review its order on PM Modi's degree case

In his review petition, Kejriwal said the postgraduate degree of Modi was not available on the website of the university or elsewhere in the public domain as claimed by the university

ANI General News
Kejriwal seeks Gujarat HC to review its order on PM Modi's degree case

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved Gujarat High Court seeking a review of its order in March where it had set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) that had directed the varsity to "search for information" regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degrees.

Justice Biren Vaishnav admitted the review petition and issued notice to Gujarat University, the Union government, the Chief Information Commissioner and former CIC M. Sridhar Acharyulu, who had passed the order.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 30.

In his review petition, Kejriwal said the postgraduate degree of Modi was not available on the website of the university or elsewhere in the public domain as claimed by the university and as submitted by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the university.

"While the court had recorded that PM Modi's degree is available on the varsity's website following submissions to that effect by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the university, upon a scan of the said website...(it) is found that the said degree is not available, but a document referred to as OR (Office Register) is displayed," the review petition moved by Kejriwal said.

Pointing that Mehta had only orally submitted on the day of the hearing, that too for the first time, that the degree is available on the website, Kejriwal has pleaded that there was thus no opportunity for him to verify the oral submission and that OR cannot be considered as degree as was claimed by the varsity.

Submitting that the petitioner had not filed any application for any information and only wrote a letter in April 2016 in response to a letter by CIC, Kejriwal has added that he "never requested the CIC to treat him as an applicant for the purposes of the said information," and that CIC had instead taken up the proceedings suo motu.

Kejriwal has sought a review of the judgment and a stay on the implementation, operation and execution of the verdict until final disposal.

Earlier on March 31, Gujarat High Court had set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and postgraduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister's degree.

Also Read

People are stunned by Gujarat HC order on PM Modi's degree: Arvind Kejriwal

HC quashes CIC order on PM Modi's degree, imposes Rs 25k cost on Kejriwal

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Tripura, Meghalaya

India stands for peaceful resolution: PM on 'China's military expansion'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed

Suhas Palshikar, Yogendra Yadav ask NCERT to drop their names as advisors

Anurag Thakur alleges conspiracy to keep Indians away from their history

Ram Temple being built due to unity among Hindus: Senior RSS office-bearer

Ganga expressway in UP likely to open for the public before schedule

Now, an AI-based app to track elephants and alert villagers in Chhattisgarh

Topics :Arvind KejriwalNarendra ModiGujarat

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story