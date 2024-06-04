New rainwater harvesting rules for all plot owners in Rajasthan

Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) has issued a circular stating that all plot lessees with an area of 500 square metres and above will have to construct rainwater harvesting structures (RWHS) in their premises for water conservation and increasing the level of groundwater.

According to Government of Rajasthan data, the state, one of the country's driest regions, has always faced water scarcity.

Annual rainfall ranges from 100 mm to 800 mm on average, and groundwater is unavailable in many parts of the state, even for drinking.

RIICO, a government agency, promotes industrial development and investment in Rajasthan.

The agency recently pointed out that in case of delay in constructing RWHS, the lessee will have to pay a penalty as prescribed by RIICO from time to time.





"All the plot allottees are required to inform the concerned unit offices of RIICO in writing about the completion of RWHS," the circular said.

A lump sum penalty will be charged for delay in completion of RWHS beyond the date of utilisation (to be decided).

The penalty amount varies for plot sizes. A plot size of over 500 sq m-2,000 sq m will attract a penalty of Rs 25,000 per annum. And, a plot above 2,000 sq m will have to shell out Rs 50,000 per annum, an official in RIICO said.

Trade bodies are happy with the circular, as according to them, the state is seeing sharp depletion in groundwater levels and these steps will certainly help in water conservation.

“It is a welcome move and I feel other government departments should also come out with similar measures,” said Kamal Kandoi, who is associated with a local trade body.

Rajasthan Police Housing and Construction Corporation Limited (RPH&CCL) is another department that has decided to implement rainwater harvesting in all its ongoing constructions.

“Steps have been taken to collect the water falling on the roofs and areas surrounding buildings and use them to recharge existing wells and aquifers,” an official said.

Tree plantation is another area where the state government is focusing on.