Home / India News / Delhi govt announces closure of Anganwadi centres till Jun 30 amid heatwave

Delhi govt announces closure of Anganwadi centres till Jun 30 amid heatwave

This measure aims to protect the health and safety of vulnerable children and mothers

heatwave, india gate heat, summer
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In the wake of severe weather and ongoing heat in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced the closure of all Anganwadi centres till June 30.

This measure aims to protect the health and safety of vulnerable children and mothers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To offset the impact of the closure, the Kejriwal government will provide Supplementary Nutrition Food items as Take Home Ration (THR), delivering these essential supplies directly to the beneficiaries' doorsteps, including children aged three to six years who typically receive hot cooked meals at the centres, said an official statement.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Given the unprecedented heat wave conditions, it is imperative that we take proactive measures to protect them."

"The doorstep delivery of supplementary nutrition ensures that our beneficiaries continue to receive the necessary nutritional support without having to endure the extreme heat. I have directed the Secretary, WCD, to ensure compliance with the order and furnish reports on a daily basis," he added.
 

Delhi has a total of 10,897 Anganwadi Centres, which provide a range of services, including supplementary nutrition, pre-schooling, non-formal education, health check-ups, immunization, referral services and nutritional education.

Currently, 6,43,760 beneficiaries receive supplementary nutrition food through these centres. This group comprises 56,051 lactating mothers, 65,726 pregnant women, 3,61,712 children aged six months to three years and 1,60,271 children aged three to six years.

While the Delhi government has already been delivering supplementary nutrition to lactating mothers, pregnant women and children aged six months to three years, this new initiative extends the service to include children aged three to six years during the closure period, the statement added.

Also Read

Deaths rising, govt must declare heatwave 'national calamity': Rajasthan HC

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

Heatwave: Odisha records 45 deaths in last 24 hours, toll hits 141

Heatwave crisis: Mercury at record high in Uttarakhand, J&K, Himachal

Heatwave scare grows as Nagpur boils at 56 degrees C, all eyes on monsoon

Haryana govt to launch Rs 10,000 crore project to combat air pollution

LeT commander, one more terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Fire breaks out in four coaches of Taj Express in Delhi, no casualties

NIA chargesheets 17 hardcore ISIS operatives involved in radicalisation

Bengaluru breaks 133-year record for single day rainfall in June: IMD

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Delhi governmentAanganwadiHeatwaveHeatwave in India

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story