New York City expects to welcome 383,000 travellers from India in 2024

New York City, which marked 93 per cent recovery of the City's record 2019 visitation levels, is expecting 14 per cent growth in footfalls from India this year to around 3,83,000 travellers with its diverse offerings.

The City welcomed 3,36,000 travellers from India in 2023, New York City Tourism + Conventions said in a statement.

Overall, New York City welcomed 61.8 million travellers in 2023, marking a recovery of 93 per cent of the City's record 2019 visitation levels, which remains on track to welcome 64.5 million visitors this year.

"We were pleased to be back in India, a rapidly growing feeder market for New York City tourism, for our annual sales mission. Recently, we introduced the Travel Trade Academy program, enriched with Hindi subtitles to ensure that the Indian travel trade can fully engage with the five-borough destination. By incorporating Hindi subtitles, we aim to empower the trade to adeptly respond to evolving consumer demands," Tourism Market Development for New York City Tourism + Conventions Senior Vice President Makiko Matsuda Healy said.

The New York City's delegation along with Turkish Airlines were in India as part of their annual sales mission, held from January 29 to February 3 in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, which was aimed to strengthen ties with the Indian travel industry and positioning the City as a premier travel destination.