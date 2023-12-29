Home / India News / Israel embassy 'blast': Delhi police finds conspiracy 'proof', to lodge FIR

Israel embassy 'blast': Delhi police finds conspiracy 'proof', to lodge FIR

They have questioned multiple auto-rickshaw drivers, including the one who brought that suspect to the spot before the blast occurred on December 26

Tuesday's blast and the recovery of the letter is a grim reminder of the 2021 blast near the embassy in which some cars were damaged.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

After three days of investigation into the blast near the Israeli Embassy here, the Delhi Police is planning to register an FIR as they have found "crucial evidence" pointing to a conspiracy to threaten the envoy, sources said on Friday.

Delhi Police sources said security agency officials are contemplating the charges under which the FIR would be registered. They are also analysing if the investigation can be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Officials of the Delhi Police, who are investigating the case, have scanned multiple CCTV footage around the site of the low-intensity blast and spotted a suspect who had come from Jamia Nagar in an auto-rickshaw.

They have questioned multiple auto-rickshaw drivers, including the one who brought that suspect to the spot before the blast occurred on December 26.

"We found some crucial evidence suggesting a blast at Prithviraj Road. The way the letter was put at the spot also suggests that there was a conspiracy to threaten the Israeli envoys because of the Israel-Hamas conflict," a police officer privy to the investigations said.

Although no one was injured in the low-intensity blast, an "abusive" letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the site, officials had said.

According to them, Tuesday's blast and the recovery of the letter is a grim reminder of the 2021 blast near the embassy in which some cars were damaged. The NIA had probed the case.

Investigating officials are awaiting reports from the National Security Group's laboratory where samples have been sent to ascertain the components used in the explosion that occurred in the area between the boundary walls of the house on plot number 4 -- Nanda's House -- and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road.

The NSG has a dedicated forensic lab that is trying to find out the components and chemicals used in the blast. "It may take a few more days to submit the final report," a source said

Police sources said they have recorded statements from a dozen people who claimed to have heard the loud noise of the blast. The statements reveal that the witnesses spotted a vehicle which broke down near the blast location.

Also Read

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, no injuries; 'abusive' letter found

Roadside bomb kills 3 in Pakistan's insurgency-hit Baluchistan province

Bomb threat to Kerala Secretariat; police carries out thorough searches

Sharda temple in PoK 'encroached by Pak Army', committee seeks govt's help

'Doesn't speak for party': Congress on Sam Pitroda's Ram Mandir remarks

Jaishankar visits school named after Rabindranath Tagore in Russia

Cyber crimes push overall crime rate in Telangana by 9% in 2023: DGP

Haryana govt doctors go on strike for 2nd time in a week, patients suffer

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelNew DelhiDelhi Police

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story