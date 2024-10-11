NGT issues notice over construction works endangering Punjab ecosystem

The National Green Tribunal has sought a reply from authorities, including the regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in Punjab, in a matter regarding the alleged extensive construction activities in Chandigarh's periphery which was threatening the local ecosystem. The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the Punjab forest department raising alarm over the activities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In an order dated October 1, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "As per the article, the Punjab forest department has flagged several sites in Mirzapur, Jayanti Majri, Karoran, Bharonjian, Siswan and Nada villages, where construction is taking place on lands recently de listed from forest status.

It is alleged that developers are reportedly building farmhouses and plots in these areas, violating the Supreme Court guidelines on de listed forest lands and these lands, previously classified as forest land, now fall under the jurisdiction of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA)."



The bench also comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel said the news item highlighted that such constructions were threatening the local biodiversity, including the local flora and fauna.

Underlining the report "raised substantial issues" relating to compliance with environmental norms, the tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents several authorities, including Punjab's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the regional office of the MoEFCC in the state and the district magistrate of Chandigarh.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response /reply," said the tribunal.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on January 28.