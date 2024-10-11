Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gopal Rai approves 100 schemes worth Rs 93 cr for development of villages

During the meeting, the officials were instructed to complete the development projects within the stipulated time frame

The works under the Gram Vikas project include construction of link roads and rural roads in Delhi's villages, construction of drainage systems, the statement said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Friday approved 100 new schemes, including for roads, drains and playgrounds, worth Rs 93 crores to boost development of villages, a statement said.

A meeting of the Gram Vikas Board was held at the Delhi Secretariat here on Friday which was chaired by Rai. It approved 100 schemes to ensure development in the capital's villages, it said.

During the meeting, the officials were instructed to complete the development projects within the stipulated time frame.

The Gram Vikas Board has approved installation of 100 benches in bigger villages, the statement said.

These include development works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centers, parks, crematoriums and playgrounds. The projects will be carried out in Delhi's rural areas at a cost of Rs 93 crore, it said, adding the projects aim to improve amenities across all villages in Delhi.

Rai emphasised the government's commitment to providing basic amenities not only to the urban residents but also to those living in rural areas of Delhi.

"The board has approved the installation of 100 benches in large villages and 20 benches in smaller villages. These development projects are being implemented through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the MCD," he said.

The works under the Gram Vikas project include construction of link roads and rural roads in Delhi's villages, construction of drainage systems, the statement said.


Topics :Gopal RaiPolicy

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

