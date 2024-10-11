Mahayuti poised for flight and fight: Shinde at Navi Mumbai airport launch

Bolstered by the historic victory of partner BJP in the Haryana assembly polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday declared his ruling alliance Mahayuti was ready for both flight and fight in the election-bound state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw a punch that floored the opposition in Haryana, he said, stressing that the same should be done in Maharashtra. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Addressing the media after witnessing the trial landing of an IAF aircraft at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport at Ulwe in adjoining Raigad district, he said his government was making efforts to start commercial operations from the airport ahead of the stated deadline of March 31, 2025.

Shinde is leading a tripartite coalition government comprising his party Shiv Sena, the BJP and the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Today, an Indian Air Force C295 aircraft made a successful test landing at the runway at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. We are ready for both flight and fight," Shinde said in an apparent reference to the state assembly elections which may be announced any day now.

The transport carrier C295 landed at the Southern runway 26 at 12.14 pm, according to the airport operator, marking a significant milestone.

More From This Section

A water canon salute was accorded to the aircraft. The airport, being developed by the Adani Group, is expected to start commercial operations early next year.

The chief minister said the greenfield Navi Mumbai airport will be a high-capacity one and feature among one of the big aviation facilities in the country.

Terming the facility a big gift to people, Shinde said once it is commissioned, the congestion at the busy Mumbai airport will ease considerably, he emphasised.

Due to the construction of the 21.8-km-long 6-lane sea bridge Atal Setu, the upcoming airport has become close to both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, he pointed out.

The iconic sea bridge, inaugurated in January this year, starts at Sewri in Navi Mumbai and concludes at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva in Raigad district.

Referring to BJP's stunning victory in Haryana, Shinde said, Modi threw one punch that floored the opposition. The same should be done in Maharashtra.

Shinde said Mahayuti would seek votes by urging people to compare the work done by his government in the past two years with the achievements of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) when it was in power for two and a half years.

MVA comprises Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sean (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) under Sharad Pawar.

Let people also decide on the performance of the Modi government in the past ten years, he said and accused the opposition of spreading rumours about schemes like Ladki Bahin', which provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women.

Shinde also targeted the opposition over the recent alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town and the subsequent police encounter of the accused in Thane district.

They first protested. When the accused got killed in police action in self-defence, they started blaming the government and cops. Had the police not taken action, they would have asked if their weapons were showpieces, he said, calling the accused haiwan (beast).

He said officials would face the music if they failed to address citizens' issues.

Early this week, the BJP scored a remarkable victory in Haryana, winning 48 of the 90 assembly seats, overcoming ten years of anti-incumbency to romp home for a third consecutive term.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.