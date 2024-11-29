Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NGT issues notice to GSI over declining condition of Kerala's Varkala cliff

The NGT therefore impleaded as respondents the directors of GSI and National Centre for Earth Sciences, the district magistrate of Thiruvananthapuram and the member secretaries of Kerala Coastal Zone

National green tribunal, NGT
Image: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 4:30 PM IST
The National Green Tribunal has sought a reply from the Geological Survey of India and others in a matter over the deteriorating conditions of Kerala's Varkala cliff, a designated national geo-heritage site.

The NGT was hearing the issue after taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report regarding the site in the state's Thiruvananthapuram district facing threats due to environmental violations and administrative oversight.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The news item highlights that the most alarming violation was the controversial step of demolishing part of the cliff, supposedly to prevent landslides and that the GSI termed the demolition shocking given the site's immense geological and geomorphologic significance."  The bench on November 22 further took note of the report over the extensive unauthorised constructions along the cliff, such as resorts, restaurants, parking lots and a helipad.

"The news item alleges that these developments not only violate the site's heritage status but also directly threaten its structural integrity. The construction activities have particularly damaged the critical top laterite layer of the cliffs, exposing the vulnerable sandstone beneath to accelerated weathering processes," it stated.

The tribunal noted the report, which said the cliff was a crucial aquifer and natural water harvesting system for coastal communities, hosted unique biodiversity in its microhabitat, and supported underwater reefs essential for local fishing communities.

"The unauthorised construction and modifications are disrupting these vital ecosystem services. Moreover, the destruction of natural drainage patterns and vegetation cover has made the cliff prone to erosion and landslides, especially during intense monsoon periods," the NGT said.

The news report, it said, raised "substantial issues" regarding compliance with environmental norms.

"The matter indicates a violation of the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, and the Biodiversity Act," it underlined.

The NGT therefore impleaded as respondents the directors of GSI and National Centre for Earth Sciences, the district magistrate of Thiruvananthapuram and the member secretaries of Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, Kerala State Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the (Chennai) southern zonal bench of the tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (January 10)," the tribunal said.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

