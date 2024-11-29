A red alert for heavy downpour has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Yanam, and Karaikal.

Additionally, the department has issued a yellow alert for severe rainfall in Kerala, Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are expected to be covered by dense fog.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Delhi today

Clear skies are expected throughout the day in the Delhi/NCR area, with morning wind speeds of less than 4 kmph and afternoon wind speeds that are even lower. Visibility is predicted to be impacted by the possibility of smog and light fog in the morning and evening.

IMD weather update 2024: Fog prediction

The weather department has issued a warning that till November 30, there will be heavy fog across Chandigarh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh in the late night and early morning hours. Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, is anticipated to experience it till December 2. For the remainder of the week, isolated areas of North India are also expected to experience moderate smog.

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall prediction

The Met Department predicts that on November 29 to 30, Puducherry and North Tamil Nadu will receive extremely heavy rain. On November 29, similar circumstances will be common in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Yanam.

Additionally, from November 29 to December 2, South Interior Karnataka is predicted to see thunderstorms, lightning, and mild to moderate rain. It is expected to occur in Tamil Nadu, Yanam, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh between November 29 and December 2.

Similarly, it is anticipated to reach Kerala, Mahe, Telangana, and Rayalaseema between November 30 and December 2. While the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to encounter it this week, Lakshadweep and coastal and north interior Karnataka are expected to experience it from December 1 to December 2.