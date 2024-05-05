NGT seeks response from CPCB, MCD on Ghazipur landfill fire incident

The National Green Tribunal has sought a response within five weeks from authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, on the fire incident at the Ghazipur landfill site last month.

The tribunal was hearing the matter after taking suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the massive fire at the landfill in East Delhi on April 21.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said the news report raised a "substantial issue" relating to compliance with environmental norms.

It said a similar blaze had occurred at the site in 2022 and the tribunal in January of the next year levied an environmental compensation of Rs 900 crore on the Delhi government, besides issuing directions for taking remedial measures.

The bench had last year observed that the Delhi government and its authorities did not follow even minimum standards to prevent fires.

In an order passed on April 29, the tribunal said, "In spite of the aforesaid order, there is no improvement in the situation and such fire incidents at landfill sites are still taking place."



It impleaded as respondents or parties in the matter the member secretaries of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Central Pollution Control Board, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the District Magistrate of East Delhi.

"Having regard to the issue involved in the matter, we direct all the respondents to file their report or response within five weeks," the tribunal said.

The tribunal noted the submission of the DPCC's counsel that the committee did not have the power to impose environmental compensation because of an amendment in the Environment (Protection) Act.

"Let notice be issued to the CPCB for examining the issue of levy of environmental compensation on continuous violation on the persons or authority responsible for the same and also to submit the report before the tribunal within five weeks," it said.

The matter has been posted on August 6 for further proceedings.