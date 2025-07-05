NH construction in Himachal on track; state govt failed to use funds: Nadda

The construction of three out of four National Highways is in an advanced stage in Himachal Pradesh and major works would be completed in the next two years, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said in Bilaspur on Saturday.

About 2,593 km long, four National Highways are being constructed in the state at an estimated cost of about Rs 38,000 crore.

Addressing reporters, Nadda also lashed out at the state government for not utilising the funds allocated by the Union government.

"The construction of three NHs is in an advanced stage and major works would be completed in 2026 and 2027 while the project for which Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under preparation would be completed in 2028", he said.

Barring the Shimla-Mator National Highway for which preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) is underway and completion is slated for 2028, the Parwanoo-Shimla, Kiratpur-Manali and Pathankot-Mandi National Highways would be completed in 2026 and 2027, he added. Nadda raised the issue of the state government treating the construction of roads at par with industries, mandating no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Pollution Control Board every year which delays the work and argued that setting of crushers and burning of charcoal for metalling is temporary and stops after the works are completed. "Union Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has already discussed the issue with the state government and I will also take up the matter with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu", Nadda said and also cautioned that if the 'dredging' of River Beas, which is responsibility of the state government was not done, the Highways constructed by the NHAI would suffer huge damage.

When asked about the complaints by the people whose properties have been affected during construction by NHAI, Nadda said that these would be disposed of on a case-by-case basis, adding that the government was sensitive and receptive about these issues. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that large companies were often awarded contracts based solely on their machinery, but they lack understanding of the fragile hill terrain of the state. As a result, they conduct hill-cutting as per their convenience, which causes damage. He advised NHAI to consider awarding such contracts to local contractors familiar with the region.

The statement came after a five-storey building and a retaining wall near Kaithlighat-Dhalli four lane in the suburbs of Shimla collapsed in the ongoing week and residents cited negligence of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) as the main reason behind the damage. Nadda said that an atmosphere is being created by the state government that the Centre was not helping the state government but in fact the state government has failed to fully utilised the central funds and pointed out that under PM Health Infra-structure mission only 21 per cent has been spent while only 24 per cent of the funds allocated by the 15the Finance Commission for health have been utilised.