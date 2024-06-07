Home / India News / NHAI seeks global bids for GNSS-based electronic toll collection system

NHAI seeks global bids for GNSS-based electronic toll collection system

According to the statement, dedicated GNSS lanes will be available at toll plazas, allowing vehicles using the GNSS-based ETC to pass through freely

highway
The GNSS-based electronic toll collection will also result in more efficient toll collection as it helps to plug leakages and check toll evaders, it added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned NHAI has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from around the world for implementation of GNSS-based (satellite-based) electronic toll collection to provide seamless and barrier-free tolling experience on National Highways users, an official statement said on Friday.

The move is aimed at putting an end to physical toll booth on highways.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"To provide seamless and barrier-free tolling experience to National Highway users and enhance efficiency and transparency of toll operations,Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI has invited Global Expression of Interest (EOI) from innovative and qualified companies to develop and implement GNSS-based electronic toll collection system in India," the statement said.

NHAI plans to implement the GNSS-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model where both RFID-based ETC and GNSS-based ETC will operate simultaneously, the statement added.

According to the statement, dedicated GNSS lanes will be available at toll plazas, allowing vehicles using the GNSS-based ETC to pass through freely.
 

To leverage the advance satellite technology, the EoI aims to identify experienced and capable companies that can deliver a robust, scalable, and efficient toll charger software, which will serve as the backbone for the implementation of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based electronic toll collection in India, the statement said.

Implementation of GNSS-based electronic toll collection in India will facilitate smooth movement of vehicles along the National Highways and is envisaged to provide many benefits to highway users such as barrier-less free-flow tolling leading to hassle-free riding experience and distance-based tolling where users will pay only for the stretch they have travelled on a National Highway, it said.

The GNSS-based electronic toll collection will also result in more efficient toll collection as it helps to plug leakages and check toll evaders, it added.

Also Read

NHAI awards toll, operate and transfer projects of 273 km for Rs 9,384 cr

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 13: SRK's movie to cross 400 cr mark soon

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 14: SRK movie crosses the 400 crore mark

Satellite-based toll collection system to replace toll plazas: Gadkari

Nhai's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' norm comes into force from April 1

Govt runs by 'bahumat', country by 'sarvmat': PM Narendra Modi

Kangana Ranaut airport incident: Farmer outfits back CISF woman constable

PM Modi urges NDA MPs to avoid hoaxes about ministries, portfolios

My life dedicated to upholding noble values enshrined in Constitution: Modi

37 suicides in IITs since 2019; Hyderabad and Madras highest, 6 from Delhi

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NHAIToll

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story