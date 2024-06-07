Home / Politics / PM Modi urges NDA MPs to avoid hoaxes about ministries, portfolios

PM Modi urges NDA MPs to avoid hoaxes about ministries, portfolios

Addressing a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party, PM Modi said he did not find much truth in what was being aired on TV in the last couple of days

Modi, Narendra Modi
Referring to senior leaders, PM Modi said the team that was sitting there was experienced and gave him the right advice. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged NDA MPs not to fall prey to hoaxes about ministries and portfolios and claimed the "INDI Alliance" could also indulge in spreading "fake news" about such issues.

Addressing a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party, PM Modi said he did not find much truth in what was being aired on TV in the last couple of days.

"I did not find any truth in what is being run. I said one should ask where do they get such information from. There had not been such an occasion in the last 10 years, so there will be such excitement. Some people reach out to you and say they have high contacts and will make you minister... We fall for it thinking this could be a way to become a minister," PM Modi said.

He said now technology is such that people could also come out with a list of ministers with even his signatures on it.

"Some intelligent person may also distribute portfolios. A lot of people are busy in forming government these days, distributing ministries and posts. I request you, those who know Modi, know that all such attempts are useless. If you get a phone call, verify that they are from the authority concerned or not," he said.

"So there is an entire army indulging in such rumour-mongering. Some people do it habitually, some do it for entertainment while some do it with ill-intentions. I urge all MPs not to fall prey to such conspiracies," he said.

PM Modi alleged that during the Lok Sabha elections, the "INDI Alliance" perfected themselves in spreading "fake news" and have done a "double PhD in it. They will make use of such tactics. We should stay away from such things, stay away from rumours," he said.

Referring to senior leaders, PM Modi said the team that was sitting there was experienced and gave him the right advice.

"That is why the team will make the right decisions jointly. Be rest assured that the country will not run on the basis of breaking news," he said.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

