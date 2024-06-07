Home / India News / My life dedicated to upholding noble values enshrined in Constitution: Modi

My life dedicated to upholding noble values enshrined in Constitution: Modi

Modi, who has often spoken about his humble beginnings, took to X to emphasize the transformative power of the Constitution

narendra modi,lok sabha,election,bjp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during NDA meeting in New Delhi on Friday, June 7. (Photo: BJP)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his unwavering dedication to the principles enshrined in the Constitution, which, he said gives crores of people hope, strength, and dignity.

Modi, who has often spoken about his humble beginnings, took to X to emphasize the transformative power of the Constitution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Every moment of my life is dedicated to upholding the noble values enshrined in the Constitution of India given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said in a post on the mincroblogging site and shared a photo of him bowing to the Constitution in a meeting in Parliament with his allies.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the Constitution, Modi added, "It is only due to the Constitution that a person like me, born into poverty and in a backward family, is able to serve the nation. Our Constitution gives crores of people hope, strength, and dignity".

Modi was endorsed by his allies as the leader of the NDA to become prime minister for the third time.

He acknowledged this support with deep gratitude, stating, "It is with utmost humility that I accept the responsibility of leading the NDA to yet another term of development-oriented governance. I am grateful to our fellow NDA allies and MPs for their trust in me."

In response, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Modi bowed to the same Constitution which "he has continuously ignored for 10 years and for which the RSS-BJP had sought 400 seats to execute their decades-long conspiracy to dismantle it".

Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said here at the NDA parliamentary party meeting.

The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Also Read

Politicians pay tributes to Ambedkar in MP to mark his birth anniversary

Cong always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we honoured him, says PM Modi

Congress has tried to strangle Constitution since beginning: UP CM Yogi

AAP to organise 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' on Apr 14

AAP to observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' on Sunday

37 suicides in IITs since 2019; Hyderabad and Madras highest, 6 from Delhi

India's May heatwave peaks 1.5 degree celcius above previous record

Delhi does a London, to set up blue plaques at heritage buildings in city

As Indian Railways aim for 250 kmph: A look at the world's fastest trains

Court to decide sentence of Medha Patkar in defamation case on July 1

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiConstitution

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story