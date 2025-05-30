NHRC asks DGP Odisha for detailed report in Balangir journo attack case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident in Balangir district, where a journalist was physically attacked, and has issued a formal notice to the Director General of Police, Odisha, requesting a detailed report within two weeks. The journalist was attacked in Kulthipali village of Balangir district, where he had gone to cover a report on corruption at a construction site. According to some media reports, his mobile phone and camera were also smashed. Balangir police have arrested three persons accused in the case on Monday (May 26), according to Abhilash G, the superintendent of police.

The three individuals arrested on May 26 have been identified as Avinash Dalai (25), Aditya Jena (31), and Gumar Nayak (40), while a minor has also been detained. Police said the mastermind of the attack was the contractor, Gajendra Dalai, who is absconding.

Journalist Bijaya had gone to Kulthipali village on May 23 (Friday) along with his nephew to cover a report on alleged corruption at a construction site. Gajendra, who was the contractor of the site, objected to Bijaya’s filming and reporting of the work happening there.

According to media reports, Gajendra allegedly asked the other accused, Avinash and Aditya, to attack the journalist. He was reportedly tied and beaten, then paraded through Kulthipali village. He was later taken to a temple, where he was threatened not to publish the report or speak about the incident. Bijaya lodged a police complaint on the same day at the Puintala police station.